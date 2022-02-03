Manu WorldStar, Dee XCLSV part ways with Punchline Media

Young rappers Manu WorldStar, Dee XCLSV, Luna Florentino and Tony X have announced that they've reached the end of the road with Punchline Media.

The stable and rappers released similar statements on their respective social media accounts to share the news with their fans.

“I would like to formally announce that Punchline and I have decide to go our separate ways. My time with Punchline was an exciting and memorable journey.

“Each milestone was exciting and I will always be grateful for everything we managed to achieve together. I wish Punchline all the best and I am ready to begin my new journey,” said Dee XCLSV.

On his Instagram stories, Manu shared the statement from Punchline with the prayer hands emoji.

In the statement, the stable said the separation was amicable and wished the artists all of the best.

“Change is inevitable and we choose to go our separate ways on good terms for mutually beneficial reasons.”

“Punchline continues to consult and collaborate with other talent outside the scope of full-on management. Aside from this, our intention now is to press the reset button and use the experience gained from this journey to take it even further.”

Punchline Media was founded by Shingai Darangwa and his work with the company saw himlisted among The Plug Magazine's annual “100 Most Influential People In Urban Culture” in 2019.

Read the full statement below: