Win the chance to join celebs for an epic Father and Son Campout at Loftus

In the fast-paced world of entrepreneur and former DJ Neo Leshabane, time is the most valuable currency.

When he walked away from his job as a chartered accountant, it was to dedicate his time to supporting his wife, Olwethu’s, career as a TV personality, blogger and digital media entrepreneur.

And he’s putting the same time and energy into his desire to #BeThatDad for his three Insta-famous sons: Mikaili (10), Morgan (8) and Malik (3).

For this devoted father, it’s less about the presents he can buy his children and more about being a present dad.

“I lost my dad when I was very young. I’ve always wanted to be the dad I never had,” says Leshabane. “I longed for more time with my dad, so time for me has been the biggest currency in my relationship with my sons.”

“It always strikes me how kids cherish time with you a lot more than things,” he says. “My boys speak to me far more about memories we’ve given them than things we’ve given them.”

For Leshabane, this is proof that “the greatest gift we can give our kids, and in turn our country, is to be caring, present and conscious dads. It will have far-reaching implications on their lives.”

He emphasises the word “conscious”, saying: “you can be present, but if you’re on your laptop or your phone, then that doesn’t help.

“It’s a challenging dance we all live with, and we don’t always get the balance right. But for me, the underpinning philosophy is that you work when you work, and when you are with your kids, be with your kids.”