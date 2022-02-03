Win the chance to join celebs for an epic Father and Son Campout at Loftus
Neo Leshabane, Lizo Gqoboka and Bryan Habana are some of the famous faces who’ll be attending the Vodacom Red event with their boys. Enter now to #BeThatDad and take your kids too
In the fast-paced world of entrepreneur and former DJ Neo Leshabane, time is the most valuable currency.
When he walked away from his job as a chartered accountant, it was to dedicate his time to supporting his wife, Olwethu’s, career as a TV personality, blogger and digital media entrepreneur.
And he’s putting the same time and energy into his desire to #BeThatDad for his three Insta-famous sons: Mikaili (10), Morgan (8) and Malik (3).
For this devoted father, it’s less about the presents he can buy his children and more about being a present dad.
“I lost my dad when I was very young. I’ve always wanted to be the dad I never had,” says Leshabane. “I longed for more time with my dad, so time for me has been the biggest currency in my relationship with my sons.”
“It always strikes me how kids cherish time with you a lot more than things,” he says. “My boys speak to me far more about memories we’ve given them than things we’ve given them.”
For Leshabane, this is proof that “the greatest gift we can give our kids, and in turn our country, is to be caring, present and conscious dads. It will have far-reaching implications on their lives.”
He emphasises the word “conscious”, saying: “you can be present, but if you’re on your laptop or your phone, then that doesn’t help.
“It’s a challenging dance we all live with, and we don’t always get the balance right. But for me, the underpinning philosophy is that you work when you work, and when you are with your kids, be with your kids.”
Good to know
Along with Neo Leshabane, some of the famous faces who'll be at the 2022 Vodacom Red Father and Son Campout with their sons include:
• Lizo Gqoboka;
• Schalk Brits;
• Bryan Habana; and
• Morné Steyn.
The chance to unplug and make special memories with his boys is one of the reasons Leshabane is looking forward to attending the Vodacom Red Father and Son Campout at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on March 5.
This annual event brings together everyday dads and their boys, along with celebrities and sports stars — including Vodacom Bulls players — and their children, for an epic bonding session. It’s a celebration of focused fatherhood set in one of the world’s greatest sporting theatres.
Leshabane reiterates that as much as his and Olwethu’s success allows them to provide for their boys, more often than not it’s the simple things that make a lasting impression on them.
“We recently went back to the [family] farm and they experienced village life there, and they really enjoyed it. They loved swimming in the river. I mean, we’ve taken them to Disneyland and Legoland and here, just swimming in a river, ranks as one of their best holidays ever.”
The simple things. Like time with dad. And camping out in a tent on an iconic rugby field, where young boys once dreamed the dreams of men and then made them reality.
Win the chance to attend the 2022 Vodacom Red Father and Son Campout
If you’re a Vodacom Red client, you stand a chance to #BeThatDad and create unforgettable memories with your boys by winning one of 100 tickets to attend the Vodacom Red Father and Son Campout at Loftus Versfeld.
This exclusive event is taking place on March 5 and 6 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Each ticket, which includes tented accommodation, activities and meals for a father and two of their kids, is valued at R20,000.
Don’t miss out! Click here to enter now.
Entries close on February 13 2022. Terms and conditions apply.
This article was paid for by Vodacom.