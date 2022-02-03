Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg
SA Twitter loves the idea already!
Pearl Thusi and twelep Michael 'Mr Smeg' Bucwa might just celebrate Valentine's day together.
The pair seemingly hit it off so well on their #NationalLunch date that took place last Saturday that date number two could be on the cards for them.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Smeg tweeted that the second date was confirmed with the star.
In his mentions his followers clapped for him.
“So happy for y'all. I sense a genuine friendship brewing, @PearlThusi looked like she genuinely enjoyed your company, and vice versa. All the best.”
Second date with Pearl Thusi confirmed on Valentine's Day 😍🤍— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) January 31, 2022
While Mr Smeg might've tweeted that the Valentine's date was confirmed, Pearl was not willing to divulge any info about the date to TshisaLIVE.
“I had an amazing time and I loved how everyone could be a part of that moment. And that I hope to grow the impact of what we did but I’m not quite sure if I’ll be going on dates every time. Still figuring out the mechanics.”
Congratulations have been streaming in for Mr Smeg after he revealed he scored a gig with Mercedes-Benz Sandton.
“I can’t believe that I am gonna be the Main Star kwi Advert ka Mercedes-Benz Sandton.”
This is the car that whisked Mr Smeg and Pearl to their date.
I can’t believe that I am gonna be the Main Star kwi Advert ka Mercedes Benz Sandton 🥲.— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) February 2, 2022