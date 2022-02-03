TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg

SA Twitter loves the idea already!

03 February 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi might be off on another date.
Mr Smeg and Pearl Thusi might be off on another date.
Image: Twitter/ Michael Bucwa

Pearl Thusi and twelep Michael 'Mr Smeg' Bucwa might just celebrate Valentine's day together.

 The pair seemingly hit it off so well on their #NationalLunch date that took place last Saturday that date number two could be on the cards for them.

Taking to Twitter,  Mr Smeg tweeted that the second date was confirmed with the star.

In his mentions his followers clapped for him.

“So happy for y'all. I sense a genuine friendship brewing, @PearlThusi looked like she genuinely enjoyed your company, and vice versa. All the best.”

While Mr Smeg might've tweeted that the Valentine's date was confirmed, Pearl was not willing to divulge any info about the date to TshisaLIVE. 

“I had an amazing time and I loved how everyone could be a part of that moment. And that I hope to grow the impact of what we did but I’m not quite sure if I’ll be going on dates every time. Still figuring out the mechanics.”

Congratulations have been streaming in for Mr Smeg after he revealed he scored a gig with Mercedes-Benz Sandton.

I can’t believe that I am gonna be the Main Star kwi Advert ka Mercedes-Benz Sandton.”

This is the car that whisked Mr Smeg and Pearl to their date.

WATCH | All the right vibes! Inside Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's #NationalLunchDate

Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg served good vibes, showcased black excellence and gave the people what they wanted!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LOL! Here’s how much it will cost you to score a Valentine's date with Somizi

"I'm taking bookings for valentine's day for those that don't have dates," wrote Somizi on his IG.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi hits back after tweep accuses her of 'using' Mr Smeg for PR

"Looking at brands participating on the #NationalLunchDate, this will be by far the best advert for Black Excellence yet," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Case against Katlego Maboe by ex Monique Muller dismissed by court TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The love of my life' — Malema's adorable birthday message to his wife TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...