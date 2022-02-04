'I'm giving my all this year' — Lasizwe Dambuza on venturing into acting

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza says he plans to leave it all on the screen this year as he debuts his acting career.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said though he's not able to disclose the project he's working on, he'll be debuting his acting career on a national broadcasting channel, giving SABC or e.tv as a hint.

Lasizwe also has his hand in more than one acting pie.

“There's also an appearance on a Netflix show coming soon and a huge project that will be on my YouTube. I'm giving my all this year,” he said.

Lasizwe went on to give props to actors as he never realised how much hard work they have to put into their trade.

“I salute actors and actresses. This thing is not child's play. I have been doing this acting thing for the past month now. This 12-hour shoot is crazy. You wake up 5am in the morning and you need to be on set at 6am, sometimes you do night shoots ... and you have to consistently repeat lines.

“I have to give kudos to actors who do this for a living and they have passion for this. My feet got swollen because I did a night scene and I was standing for 12 hours and I didn't sit.”