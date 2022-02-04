TshisaLIVE

'I'm giving my all this year' — Lasizwe Dambuza on venturing into acting

04 February 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Lasizwe Dambuza speaks on his venture into acting.
Lasizwe Dambuza speaks on his venture into acting.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza says he plans to leave it all on the screen this year as he debuts his acting career.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe said though he's not able to disclose the project he's working on, he'll be debuting his acting career on a national broadcasting channel, giving SABC or e.tv as a hint.

Lasizwe also has his hand in more than one acting pie.

“There's also an appearance on a Netflix show coming soon and a huge project that will be on my YouTube. I'm giving my all this year,” he said. 

Lasizwe went on to give props to actors as he never realised how much hard work they have to put into their trade.

“I salute actors and actresses. This thing is not child's play. I have been doing this acting thing for the past month now. This 12-hour shoot is crazy. You wake up 5am in the morning and you need to be on set at 6am, sometimes you do night shoots ... and you have to consistently repeat lines.

“I have to give kudos to actors who do this for a living and they have passion for this. My feet got swollen because I did a night scene and I was standing for 12 hours and I didn't sit.”

Lasizwe has been in the entertainment industry for five years and is looking to expand his career.

“I'm rebranding myself. I've been in this game for five years now, so I've been trying to diversify myself and expand my portfolio and horizon.”

READ MORE

Lasizwe announces the success of the #R10CanGoALongWay campaign

Lasizwe plans to fund the campaign from his own pocket going forward: "I won't do crowd funding anymore, it will be from my own pocket."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Whose body is it?' — Lasizwe responds to thong backlash

The star had the TL talking over the weekend when he was captured taking a leaf out of Uncle Waffles book by showing up with his undies on display.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lasizwe sets record straight on his mental health after viral video

"I failed to update you guys that I am out and I am well."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  5. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...