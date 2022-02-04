TshisaLIVE

It’s a boy! Mobi Dixon and his wife are expecting their second child

04 February 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Mobi Dixon opens up about the values he plans to instill in his sons.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Mobi Dixon

Congratulations are in order for DJ Mabi "Mobi Dixon" Ntuli and his family after he revealed his wife Palesa is eight-months pregnant with their second child.

The DJ took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the baby shower held in the last weekend of January to announce the news.

Since welcoming their son Hlombe in 2017, Mobi told TshisaLIVE they had been wanting to expand their family and are grateful to finally have their prayers answered.

"We're having a boy and we're really excited. We've been wanting to have a second born but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19," he said.

Check out snaps from their baby shower below:

Speaking of his fatherhood journey, Mobi said he had grown experienced and learned a lot.

"The first time you don't have experience and you base it on theory and your experience growing up. You pick up the positive and negatives from your upbringing and uphold the positives to remove the negatives, so second time around you kind of know what to expect and the nerves are better."

Raising two boys in the current SA climate of how men are raised, Mobi said he is aware and intentional about how he plans to father his children to become better men.

"Accountability and independence is what I want to teach my children. I was born in a place where even though the means were there for certain things, we weren't spoilt.

"We were taught to work hard for our things and be accountable for our actions so I think that's what is to teach my kids. To be a man and independent so you can stand up and start your own family one day."

