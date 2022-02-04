It’s a boy! Mobi Dixon and his wife are expecting their second child

Congratulations are in order for DJ Mabi "Mobi Dixon" Ntuli and his family after he revealed his wife Palesa is eight-months pregnant with their second child.

The DJ took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the baby shower held in the last weekend of January to announce the news.

Since welcoming their son Hlombe in 2017, Mobi told TshisaLIVE they had been wanting to expand their family and are grateful to finally have their prayers answered.

"We're having a boy and we're really excited. We've been wanting to have a second born but the plans were delayed due to Covid-19," he said.

Check out snaps from their baby shower below: