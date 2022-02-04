Letoya Makhene throws back to the day Lebo Keswa knew she would marry her

Actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken to her Instagram to reminisce about the day her wife Lebo Keswa knew she would ask the actress to marry her.

The actress shared a clip of her and her father legendary musician and producer Dr Blondie Makhene jamming in a studio session.

Letoya said the love that radiated between them gave Lebo a reason to wed her.

She said it was fun to watch how her wife and father got along and have now moved from just being friends for a decade to calling each other “daddy” and “my daughter”.

“Bona...don’t tell my wife but I think this was that moment that she decided that she’s gonna marry me-not only because she Loves Me-but because more than anything else-she fell in Love with how Daddy connects with Us as his children,” she said.