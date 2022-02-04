Linda Sokhulu joins '7de Laan' and looks forward to shaking things up!
There's a new player in 7de Laan that's about to shake things up in Hillside.
There was a veil of secrecy and quite a bit of hints before the character was revealed to the viewers.
The audiences are thrilled to know that the unseen character that has been on the show for more than two decades could finally be known to them.
Actress Linda Sokhulu recently joined season 23 of the show as Tumi Selepe a medical doctor and Evelina's granddaughter who's in search for answers.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Linda said she was very excited to be part of the cast.
“I think it is always very wonderful to get an opportunity to get to play a new character in a different world and just to learn how different productions work and getting used to different rhythms and stuff like that so yes I’m very excited.”
The character 's storyline is still unfolding and Linda adds some mystery and would like to keep the audiences guessing about whether Tumi is a baddie or not.
“Time will tell, because you know that’s the beauty of this medium it can easily start of with her being the villain to an angel and then go back to being an angel. Or a person can start being and angel and then into a villain later in life, so its ever changing that’s why you must watch and you’ll see things as they happen.”
Before joining 7de Laan she was on uMkhokha and, Isidingo-The Need and Rhythm City for two years until the show came to an end in July 2021.
The 45-year-old is said she cant compare Tumi to other roles she has played. The character she said, is unique.
“The journey is unique to her; it’s unique to the way that the stories are told here in 7deLaan, because for myself as an actor I’ve played a corporate personality, I’ve played a lawyer so what it is that’s different I think the biggest part is that this character’s journey differs from other characters that I’ve played.”
As a seasoned actress Linda said she grew up watching the show and she was proud to be part of a diverse show such as 7de Laan.
“Over the time the show has diversified and the cast is colourful and it’s wonderful to see because coming in to such an environment you feel part of everything that’s going on around you its so diverse that you identify with your truth as a person of colour and you identify with the truth of a different race, and ethnic group.
“It's nice because everyone is here on the same page. I find this cast extremely warm, and the production they are very warm people and I think its because people are striving to work well together and you see it.”
Linda has been in the industry for more than 14 years and she plans to stay on longer.
“The primary reason that’s making me wanting to explore the craft of being an actor is my curiosity with human condition. I think that every opportunity you get to play a different character you get to learn more about yourself and how people think.”