Linda Sokhulu joins '7de Laan' and looks forward to shaking things up!

There's a new player in 7de Laan that's about to shake things up in Hillside.

There was a veil of secrecy and quite a bit of hints before the character was revealed to the viewers.

The audiences are thrilled to know that the unseen character that has been on the show for more than two decades could finally be known to them.

Actress Linda Sokhulu recently joined season 23 of the show as Tumi Selepe a medical doctor and Evelina's granddaughter who's in search for answers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Linda said she was very excited to be part of the cast.

“I think it is always very wonderful to get an opportunity to get to play a new character in a different world and just to learn how different productions work and getting used to different rhythms and stuff like that so yes I’m very excited.”

The character 's storyline is still unfolding and Linda adds some mystery and would like to keep the audiences guessing about whether Tumi is a baddie or not.

“Time will tell, because you know that’s the beauty of this medium it can easily start of with her being the villain to an angel and then go back to being an angel. Or a person can start being and angel and then into a villain later in life, so its ever changing that’s why you must watch and you’ll see things as they happen.”