WATCH | Linda Majola talks about how he's been 'experimenting with cannabis'

The Wife actor and Tik Tok star Linda Majola got candid about his mental health journey.

He took to Instagram on Thursday reflecting on how he had been coping with living independently since moving into his flat in October last year.

“I’m failing dismally at being an adult — but that’s OK,” he wrote.

From inconsistent grocery purchases, overspending on junk and alcohol, Linda says being aware of his bad choices has prompted him to do better by himself by eating healthy and finding conducive outlets.

While he came to realise he's not a domesticated person, his flat had begun to reflect his mental state.

“The cleanliness of my flat coincides with where I am emotionally and mentally, trust me it’s not always a pleasant sight. I’m lazy and I procrastinate — but I try to maintain my space the best way I can.

“I’ve already begun curating the life I want for myself, but unfortunately, I am my grandmother's grandson. I’m a compulsive hoarder — I keep useless boxes and excessive kitchen paraphernalia in hopes that I’ll put them to use — one day. Will this day ever arrive? Who knows?” he wrote.