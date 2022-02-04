TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Linda Majola talks about how he's been 'experimenting with cannabis'

“The 'high' kinda balances out my anxiety and depression but somehow makes me a tad bit schizophrenic,” the actor said.

04 February 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor and Tik Tok star Linda Majola opens up about his mental health.
Actor and Tik Tok star Linda Majola opens up about his mental health.
Image: Instagram/ Linda Majola

The Wife actor and Tik Tok star Linda Majola got candid about his mental health journey.

He took to Instagram on Thursday reflecting on how he had been coping with living independently since moving into his flat in October last year. 

“I’m failing dismally at being an adult — but that’s OK,” he wrote. 

From inconsistent grocery purchases, overspending on junk and alcohol, Linda says being aware of his bad choices has prompted him to do better by himself by eating healthy and finding conducive outlets.

While he came to realise he's not a domesticated person, his flat had begun to reflect his mental state.

“The cleanliness of my flat coincides with where I am emotionally and mentally, trust me it’s not always a pleasant sight. I’m lazy and I procrastinate — but I try to maintain my space the best way I can.

“I’ve already begun curating the life I want for myself, but unfortunately, I am my grandmother's grandson. I’m a compulsive hoarder — I keep useless boxes and excessive kitchen paraphernalia in hopes that I’ll put them to use — one day. Will this day ever arrive? Who knows?” he wrote.

From TikTok to TV: Linda Majola talks about his acting debut on ‘The Wife’

Linda Majola plays the role of Langa, Hlomu's twin, on 'The Wife'.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Speaking of combating anxiety and depression, Linda said he had looked to cannabis, but later resorted to podcasts instead, which have brought him a sense of peace.

“I’ve been gingerly experimenting with cannabis. The 'high' kinda balances out my anxiety and  depression, but somehow makes me a bit schizophrenic — so I’ve put the blunt down and opted for these slightly informative podcasts and New York Times articles as a form of therapy. Who knew listening to Eckhart Tole would give me so much calmness and placidity.”

See all the pictures from the post below:

MORE:

Connie Ferguson talks about how exercise helps keep depression at bay

"It’s been years that I’ve been off antidepressants, and even in the most challenging times, I managed to stay off."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Keamogetswe 'QV' Motlhale in therapy after her 'sudden' exit from #BBM

QV became the first housemate to bid Big Brother Mzansi season 3 farewell.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Stephanie Ndlovu applauds her hubby for shedding light on mental health issues

Stephanie Ndlovu pens a letter to her husband Hungani.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'When I say I'm tired, I'm not suicidal' - Gigi LaMayne details her legal battle with Inno Morolong

Gigi Lamayne set the record straight on her relationship with Inno Morolong and shed light on mental health issues.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA left shook after Andile Mpisane says he’s set to open for Rick Ross in Miami TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘They exhausted me’ — Monique Muller details her ‘fight’ against Katlego Maboe TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...