WATCH | Three top quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s MacG interview
Controversial podcaster MacG sat down with former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and there was never going to be a dull moment with Mr “That thing”.
Hlaudi appeared on Podcast and Chill to discuss being homeless, the SABC, Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma.
The former SABC COO is famed for his quotes that some find funny and has been referred to as Mr 90% after his decision to instruct all public radio stations to play 90% local music.
His request was met with backlash, however Hlaudi is adamant another channel took his idea and ran with it.
Here are three quotes from the interview that tweeps went crazy over:
“If you want matric. I am matric myself ... If you want degree ... I am degree myself”
MacG asked his guest how he managed to be employed as the COO for the national broadcaster when he didn't have the necessary qualifications. He said he was able to do everything “without that piece of paper”.
This confidence in Hlaudi itholakalaphi?😂#PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/Rvzh6tRx7g— Luyanda Azisa🇿🇦 (@Tranquillo_ZN) February 3, 2022
“He said he was coming with new dawn, what I see is a new doom”
Hlaudi shared his views about politics and the current state of leadership in Mzansi and what he thought about the president of SA and the ANC.
This is what Hlaudi thinks of Ramaphosa. I agree with him #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/sVBiYFzrJc— The Duke of Orlando. (@_Buczology) February 4, 2022
“There's no VIP for food”
When he was still COO Hlaudi was making waves for doing things some found unorthodox. MacG reminded him about an incident while he was still employed there and he confirmed it.
Hlaudi “there is no VIP for food” 🤝🤝🤝😂😂😂… Leadership 😂😂😂🤝🤝#PodcastAndChill #MacG Slik Talk #PodcastAndChillWithMacG #grootman pic.twitter.com/PHHAl7z6cB— Xolani (@Ta_Size_) February 4, 2022
A tweep lauded the former COO for giving the Podcast and Chill hosts tips on how to secure the bag going forward.
“After today’s episode, the podcast will be generating revenue drastically. Hlaudi meeting MacG and Sol about how to monetise the platform more than they currently doing. Zyakhala!”
After today’s episode, the podcast will be generating revenue drastically✊🏾Hlaudi meeting MacG and Sol about how monetise the platform more than they currently doing👏🏾Zyakhala!#PodcastAndChill— Nomcebo Mgaga (@Hyaceebo) February 3, 2022
Watch the full interview below: