SNAPS | Millicent Mashile & Innocent Sadiki celebrate 34th birthday in style

The “Cent Twins”, TV presenter Millicent Mashile and Skeem Saam star Innocent Sadiki, celebrated their 34th birthday surrounded by family and good vibes at the weekend.

The twins decided to focus their celebration on the love they've received from their family who guided them to become the women they are today.

The pair expanded their celebrations to include their aunts and uncles and their children. They created a young vacation for the celebration.

“Meet my uncles and aunts. My family, my rock and foundation. Choosing to celebrate our birthday with you and showing you how much we appreciate and love you. This is just the beginning, watch us make you the happiest aunts and uncles in the world,” Innocent wrote.

The two yummy mommies shared many pics in bikinis and showcased their family fun time at the pool.

“My heart is full. For our birthday we decided to take our uncles and aunts who are our parents to The Palace. We are so blessed to have them & this is just a small token to show them how much we love & appreciate them. This has to be the best trip of my life. We are wide-awake having the time of our lives,” wrote Milly.

Check out the snaps from the celebrations below: