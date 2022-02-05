‘You are everything I prayed for’ — Simz Ngema’s sweet letter to her son

Actress and singer Simz Ngema has penned a heart-warming message to the son she shares with model and media personality Tino Chiyani.

She posted a snap of them together on Instagram and said her toddler son was everything she prayed for. She said she dreamt of his name before he was conceived, and that was a message to the actress that her child was a gift from God.

“You’ve made me the happiest I have ever been. You are everything I prayed for. Gentle, kind, loving, considerate, energetic with an amazing personality.”

“They say a woman who needs growth gives birth to a girl and a woman who gives birth to a boy needs more love in their life. You’ve given me all the love I needed. I will always do my best to make you proud. I love you.”