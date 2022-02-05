TshisaLIVE

‘You are everything I prayed for’ — Simz Ngema’s sweet letter to her son

‘You’ve given me all the love I needed’

05 February 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actress Simz Ngema loves everything about her toddler son.
Actress Simz Ngema loves everything about her toddler son.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

Actress and singer Simz Ngema has penned a heart-warming message to the son she shares with model and media personality Tino Chiyani.

She posted a snap of them together on Instagram and said her toddler son was everything she prayed for.  She said she dreamt of his name before he was conceived, and that was a message to the actress that her child was a gift from God. 

“You’ve made me the happiest I have ever been. You are everything I prayed for. Gentle, kind, loving, considerate, energetic with an amazing personality.”

“They say a woman who needs growth gives birth to a girl and a woman who gives birth to a boy needs more love in their life. You’ve given me all the love I needed. I will always do my best to make you proud. I love you.”

Simz welcomed her son in June 2020 and has been sharing every moment with her followers. She opened up to her fans that she had a difficult pregnancy and almost didn't make it. 

She took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the difficulties she faced, saying she was grateful to be alive and raising a healthy child.

“It's still so unbelievable that I carried a whole human being. I had the most difficult pregnancy ever! At some point I didn't think we were going to make it,” she wrote.

She recounted how her father was worried about her and said, “They better get that baby out before he kills my baby”.

“But God had us. Grateful,” she said.

Simz Ngema shares her motivation to raise her son to be a good man

"I look at the men our generation and I feel like it's too late."
3 weeks ago

