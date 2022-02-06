Mohale Motaung wants your help building a home for family in need

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung has extended an invitation to his followers and SA to help him restore the dignity of a family in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape whose house was destroyed by a fire.

Mohale needs help to help build the family a new home, and he took to Instagram to plead with his followers to find it in their hearts to assist him and his team.

“The year started off on a rough note for one of the families who are beneficiaries of my foundation, @fortheyouth_foundation. It was sadly brought to my attention that the family home in which they live, in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, has unfortunately burnt and left them with nothing,” he said.

The Opulence radio personality said while he was trying his best to help, he realised it wouldn't be enough.

“My team and I are doing our best trying to assist the family but our resources can only stretch so far. We are looking to buy the primary school pupils uniforms, stationery, household supplies, food, beds, blankets and so on The family has suffered a great deal, and are currently living in temporary accommodation. We are also looking to rebuild their home with the help of contractors and the community.

“While this is an unusual request, I’m appealing to my followers to assist in doing more for this family. Any assistance is welcome. We will treat this matter with transparency but as much privacy as possible to protect the family and their dignity,” he said.

See the pictures of the burnt house below: