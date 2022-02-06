TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai checks out of social media to enjoy real life

06 February 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Nadia Nakai ditches twitter for 'real life'.
Rapper Nadia Nakai ditches twitter for 'real life'.
Image: Twitter\ Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai has confirmed she is taking a break from social media — for now.

The rapper responded to a fan on Twitter asking why she's been so scarce on the TL.

“Yup, taking a break from socials and living in real life for a bit. Will be back,” Nadia tweeted.

Though Nadia is temporarily off the socials the rapper has continued to hog headlines thanks to rumours that she is romantically linked to rapper AKA. 

AKA and Nadia chose to blue tick the swirling rumours circulating on social media about a trip that each took, "coincidentally" to the same place.

It is unclear why the Money Back hitmaker is taking a break, but she is not the first from celebville who has opted to ditch social media for a while.

Somizi Mhlongo announced on Twitter in November last year that he was taking a break from the blue bird app.

He said those who love peace know where to find him, insinuating Instagram is more positive than Twitter.

“Wooo hayi its been peaceful without this app. I guess I'm either not strong or some people here are as toxic as f**k. To those who are kind you know where to find me. I love you, but I'm too blessed for the toxicity here.” 

SNAPS | Here’s why fans believe AKA and Nadia Nakai are on vacay together

Nadia Nakai and AKA have tweeps convinced they could be Mzansi's next favourite couple.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nadia Nakai launches her record label and thanks Cassper for mentorship

"I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life!"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Halala! Nadia Nakai celebrates 'Naaa Mean' going gold

"It’s so crazy that it’s not my first gold!"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi 'wouldn't mind' a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie Ferguson talks about how exercise helps keep depression at bay TshisaLIVE
  4. Mmusi Maimane's adorable birthday message to his wife will leave you deep in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Letoya Makhene throws back to the day Lebo Keswa knew she would marry her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...