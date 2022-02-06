Nokuthula Mavuso talks about the affect of absent fathers
Nokuthula Mavuso has weighed in with her views on how society has conformed to the standard of absent fathers.
The actress took to Twitter lamenting how single mothers are constantly seeking child support.
“We’ve normalised deadbeats 'deadbeating’. Mothers seeking child support always told to suck it up and raise the child on their own. Ma**pa.”
Other celebrities have shared the same sentiments on their timeline, cringing at how deadbeat dads act oblivious to their children.
“Deadbeats are scary, I’m scared of anyone who can continue living their life like nothing happened, knowing they have a child out there,” Mihlali Ndamase wrote.
"Deadbeating should become an administrative nightmare for men. It should come up when you renew your license, when you pay your taxes, when you renew your asylum/residency, when you apply for a job, when you apply for loans and funding. It should haunt you until you do something,” Lebo Mashile said.
“You understand that 18 year olds are children? Or else you’re saying girls aren’t allowed to be children. Shame on the women co-signing this. It is time for all the good dads to stand up and say something. Deadbeatism is a pandemic in SA,” wrote Simphiwe Dana.
