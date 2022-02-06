Nokuthula Mavuso talks about the affect of absent fathers

Other celebrities have shared the same sentiments on their timeline, cringing at how deadbeat dads act oblivious to their children.

“Deadbeats are scary, I’m scared of anyone who can continue living their life like nothing happened, knowing they have a child out there,” Mihlali Ndamase wrote.

"Deadbeating should become an administrative nightmare for men. It should come up when you renew your license, when you pay your taxes, when you renew your asylum/residency, when you apply for a job, when you apply for loans and funding. It should haunt you until you do something,” Lebo Mashile said.

“You understand that 18 year olds are children? Or else you’re saying girls aren’t allowed to be children. Shame on the women co-signing this. It is time for all the good dads to stand up and say something. Deadbeatism is a pandemic in SA,” wrote Simphiwe Dana.