Rouge slams people asking her to 'get naked' so she can be 'more successful'
“The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming.”
Despite having made it clear aeons ago that she's here to give fans good music and great bars as a rapper, people continue to ask Rouge to try the “naked rapper” approach to attain more fame, but sis ain't having it.
Failing to understand how people have the guts to ask her to take her clothes off in the name of fame — in 2022 — Rouge took to Twitter to tell people that have an issue with her image where to get off.
“The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming. I've always been one to drop music purely because I loved it. Not to play into the industry politics.
Rouge made it clear that she's not prepared to compromise herself in any way to please people or meet the “industry demands”.
“My mental health comes before the industry's' demands. I still need to be able to live with myself,” the rapper said.
The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming. I've always been one to drop music purely because I loved it.Not to play into the industry politics. My mental health comes before the industrys' demands. I still need to be able to live with myself— 📢 W. A. G📢 OUT NOW!! (@Rouge_Rapper) February 3, 2022
Rouge's fans came up to tell her they approve of her tweet and will always support her art.
“You won all the accolades and topped the charts without taking off your clothes babe. The real ones are here to support your art, and we'll continue doing so. Can't wait for the new era,” said one fan.
See the other reactions below:
You won all the accolades and topped the charts without taking off your clothes babe. The real ones are here to support your art, and we'll continue doing so. Can't wait for the new era 👑💕💕😘 https://t.co/w5pOhB60LJ— #EL3VEN11 (@JunieMokwele) February 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.