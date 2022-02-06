Rouge slams people asking her to 'get naked' so she can be 'more successful'

Despite having made it clear aeons ago that she's here to give fans good music and great bars as a rapper, people continue to ask Rouge to try the “naked rapper” approach to attain more fame, but sis ain't having it.

Failing to understand how people have the guts to ask her to take her clothes off in the name of fame — in 2022 — Rouge took to Twitter to tell people that have an issue with her image where to get off.

“The amount of you telling me to just take my clothes off in 2022 is alarming. I've always been one to drop music purely because I loved it. Not to play into the industry politics.

Rouge made it clear that she's not prepared to compromise herself in any way to please people or meet the “industry demands”.

“My mental health comes before the industry's' demands. I still need to be able to live with myself,” the rapper said.