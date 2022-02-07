Didintle Khunou talks about playing 'Lerato' on new SABC1 comedy

Actress Dintle Khonou plays mean girl Lerato on SABC1's 13 Weeks To Find Mr Right.

Lerato is an ambitious journalist who will do anything to advance her career, even when it means sabotaging her colleague.

The 13-part romcom is set to premiere on February 5 and it's going to give viewers a weekly dose of romance, laughs and drama during the month of love.

Dintle said the series follows the journey of young and beautiful ‘Nkuli’ who is working hard to climb the career ladder in journalism.

“She comes up with a brilliant idea to create a social media vlog dating challenge, 'Can she find her Mr Right in 13 weeks?', all in an effort to increase the readership of the magazine she works for and earn a promotion to junior editor of the magazine. Unfortunately, this job starts to seep into her personal life and that's where all the messy entertaining drama begins. ”