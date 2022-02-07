TshisaLIVE

Halala! Nomalanga Shozi reveals she is expecting

07 February 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Nomalanga Shozi unveils her baby bump.
Media personality Nomalanga Shozi unveils her baby bump.
Image: Instagram/ Nomalanga Shozi

Congratulations are in order for Nomalanga Shozi after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child. 

The media personality took social media by storm on Sunday after she announced the news on her Instagram, posting a steamy half-naked image of herself showing her baby bump.

“Rumour has it,” she captioned the post.

It is not clear who the father of her baby is as she's led a private life on social media, posting on work and lifestyle curated content.

It's been a baby boon in celebville. Celebrity mothers and mothers-to-be Ayanda Thabethe, K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla took to the comments section, sending Nomlanga well wishes on her journey.

“LOL finally! I can breathe now. Congratulations again fine mama. This is definitely the hottest drop right now!” wrote K Naomi, who recently welcomed her first child.

“Congratulations beautiful sexy mama! I’m so happy for you” Ayanda wrote.

In late January, Ayanda also got social media into a frenzy when she announced she is expecting her first child by posting a picture unveiling her baby bump. 

“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come," she wrote.

“Thank you all humbly for the overwhelming love poured on the announcement of my greatest blessing yet.”

READ MORE:

Nomalanga Shozi talks about replacing Pearl Thusi & aiming for longevity in her career

Nomalanga Shozi is taking over season 5 of 'Behind The Story' following Pearl Thusi's reign on the show.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Actress Nomalanga shows off major skin in steamy photoshoot

Rhythm City actress Nomalanga Sibisi's topless photoshoot is pure flames. Taking to Instagram the actress shared a picture of herself giving fans a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago

Rhythm City opens its doors for actress Nomalanga Shozi

After sifting through 5000 online entries, the search for e.tv's Rhythm City actress came to an exciting conclusion. Nomalanga Shozi is the newest ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | 'Here’s to 34' — Inside Hulisani Ravele's fabulous birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Three top quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s MacG interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Letoya Makhene throws back to the day Lebo Keswa knew she would marry her TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘You are everything I prayed for’ — Simz Ngema’s sweet letter to her son TshisaLIVE
  5. Meet me in the ring! Cassper still wants to fight AKA & Prince Kaybee TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...