Halala! Nomalanga Shozi reveals she is expecting
Congratulations are in order for Nomalanga Shozi after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child.
The media personality took social media by storm on Sunday after she announced the news on her Instagram, posting a steamy half-naked image of herself showing her baby bump.
“Rumour has it,” she captioned the post.
It is not clear who the father of her baby is as she's led a private life on social media, posting on work and lifestyle curated content.
It's been a baby boon in celebville. Celebrity mothers and mothers-to-be Ayanda Thabethe, K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla took to the comments section, sending Nomlanga well wishes on her journey.
“LOL finally! I can breathe now. Congratulations again fine mama. This is definitely the hottest drop right now!” wrote K Naomi, who recently welcomed her first child.
“Congratulations beautiful sexy mama! I’m so happy for you” Ayanda wrote.
In late January, Ayanda also got social media into a frenzy when she announced she is expecting her first child by posting a picture unveiling her baby bump.
“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come," she wrote.
“Thank you all humbly for the overwhelming love poured on the announcement of my greatest blessing yet.”
