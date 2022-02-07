Halala! Nomalanga Shozi reveals she is expecting

Congratulations are in order for Nomalanga Shozi after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The media personality took social media by storm on Sunday after she announced the news on her Instagram, posting a steamy half-naked image of herself showing her baby bump.

“Rumour has it,” she captioned the post.

It is not clear who the father of her baby is as she's led a private life on social media, posting on work and lifestyle curated content.