Hungani Ndlovu talks about his new theatre production 'Kill Move Paradise'

“It was actually challenging getting into rehearsals because I, as Hungani, found it challenging to accept the concept of death in our reality just not knowing ... I'm a Christian and obviously there's going to heaven or hell etc, just like not really being able to understand what happens when we die.”

He said the pandemic and the amount of deaths in the country made it surreal and it was such a challenge.

“Getting into the rehearsal space actually helped liberate that fear for me because I was basically getting to dive in a certain narrative of what could possibly happen when we die.”

The play dabbles in what the other side looks like for these men and the journey of transcending.

“No-one can really say this is what the other side really looks like — none of us are dead. So it's a journey of transcending and the play is a very much a BlackLives Matter play. So it stresses the narrative of blacks in the States and what they experience and the vicious ways in which they die. That's Grif realising he is there and accepting where he is at and doing the necessary things he has to do to transcend to the next life or whether it's the afterlife.”