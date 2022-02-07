‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE

It's been barely a week since Makhadzi dropped her latest single Kulakwe, featuring Master KG, and the song is already trending in the top 12 in Dubai.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi shared the exciting news with her khadzinators that she was making waves in the United Arab Emirates.

“Kulakwe trending no 12 in Dubai. Look at God, opening new khadzinators in the United Arab Emirates.”

Makhadzi's fans showered her with love, with one follower telling her she would soon be a chart-topper on Billboard song lists in the US.