‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE

07 February 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Makhadzi's latest song has landed in a top spot in the UAE.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi

It's been barely a week since Makhadzi dropped her latest single Kulakwe, featuring Master KG, and the song is already trending in the top 12 in Dubai.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi shared the exciting news with her khadzinators that she was making waves in the United Arab Emirates.

“Kulakwe trending no 12 in Dubai. Look at God, opening new khadzinators in the United Arab Emirates.”

Makhadzi's fans showered her with love, with one follower telling her she would soon be a chart-topper on Billboard song lists in the US.

Kulakwe trending no 12 in DUBAI .. look at God , opening a new khadzinators in UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 🇦🇪 😂🥰🥰🙏

Posted by Makhadzi on Sunday, February 6, 2022

The Limpopo-born musician had a great 2021 charting trends and she bagged an AFRIMA award for best artiste and duo or group in African electro category for her hit song Murahu.

In August last year Apple Music released the most-streamed female SA artist on their platform, and it was revealed Makhadzi’s Kokovha topped them all.

Her record label confirmed this to TshisaLIVE.

“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not thinking one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts. That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.

“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”

