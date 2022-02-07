WATCH | DJ Fresh and Thabiso confirm their ‘no drama’ pending divorce

DJ Fresh and his estranged wife and radio personality Thabiso Sikwane have confirmed the end of their marriage of 20 years, saying the divorce process is almost done and they will go their different ways amicably.

The pair released a joint statement on social media in the form of a video in which they stated the facts of their situation.

"Yes, it's a fact, we are heading for divorce, we're in the process. We've been at it for the past two years," Thabiso said.

Thato and Thabiso married in 2002.

The two, who have been one of Mzansi's "It" couples for years, met at YFM where he was a DJ and she was a newsreader.

Their relationship and marriage survived many storms, including when he had a child out of wedlock with his manager, Tsholo Mosaka, and the rape allegations that emerged against him.

In the video, they said they were going to remain friends and are still in business together.

"We've been separated most, if not all, of lockdown and we are finalising the finer details. We still have each other's backs. I think people are expecting drama but there will never be drama between us because we'll always love each other," DJ Fresh said.

Watch the video below: