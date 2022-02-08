Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu talk marriage: 'It's not for the fainthearted'

Actors and young couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu have revealed marriage is not a walk in the park.

They recently took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to share their story about their marriage.

Stephanie said though she didn't have any illusions about marriage when she tied the knot, she didn't expect it to be a lot of work.

"I honestly didn't expect marriage to be so much work, being married is a lot of work ... I'm not gonna lie to you and maybe for those who are watching and are married [are] like 'you only start to put in the work like 5 and 10 years' ... No, this marriage was work from the moment we said 'I do'. It's been a lot of work and I didn't expect it, I thought certain things would come naturally."

Stephanie said after the first year of their marriage they thought they were done with the challenges only to find out it required more work.

The couple have been married for three years, and while Stephanie shared her views on marriage, Hungani's experiences were different. He said growing up all he saw is what his parents modelled for him which were "peace, lots of love and good times".

"I've never heard my parents argue till today or seen or heard them I've never seen them grumpy at each other so I had this ideology that when you get married you've found someone where everything is compatible."

Hungani revealed they had challenges as individuals coming together as one.