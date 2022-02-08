It’s never too late — DJ Oskido goes back to school

While Oscar "DJ Oskido" Mdlongwa might seem to have it all, from a booming property business to running a successful restaurant, and a thriving career, he has shown his fans you can never be too successful to further your studies.

The Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and producer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in a lecture room, revealing he had started studying for a five-month long project management programme at the University of Pretoria on Monday.

"Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at [the] University of Pretoria for a five-month project management programme. That's 8am to 5pm, one week per month. Believers, let’s keep growing and empowering ourselves."