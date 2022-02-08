It’s never too late — DJ Oskido goes back to school
While Oscar "DJ Oskido" Mdlongwa might seem to have it all, from a booming property business to running a successful restaurant, and a thriving career, he has shown his fans you can never be too successful to further your studies.
The Kalawa Jazmee record label owner and producer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in a lecture room, revealing he had started studying for a five-month long project management programme at the University of Pretoria on Monday.
"Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at [the] University of Pretoria for a five-month project management programme. That's 8am to 5pm, one week per month. Believers, let’s keep growing and empowering ourselves."
In 2020, DJ Cleo revealed he had returned to learning to study for a BA degree in business management at Wits University after ignoring the idea for nearly 20 years since studying sound engineering in 2000.
DJ Cleo explained to TshisaLIVE why academics are important to him.
"It teaches application processes and helps give you a sound theoretical stance in one's cognitive application to everyday life situations, in addition to getting the knowledge learned.”
Juggling studying with the demands of the entertainment industry is not easy, he admitted, but he plans to study more after he graduates in 2023.
“One always suffers. I plan on getting my MBA , but there are also many distractions like my career and parenting, so I will decide when the time comes. The end goal is an MBA or another degree (BA Law).”
