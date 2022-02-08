Prince Kaybee wants night clubs to 'lead the narrative' to unearth new talent
Musician Prince Kaybee thinks more needs to be to unearth new talent.
Taking to Twitter the music producer shared that the private sector needs to be leading the pack in opening the doors for upcoming talent.
“One of the things that keep night clubs/ taverns afloat is the talent in artists. Without music I don’t think they will exist. So, as the private sector, they [are] the ones that should be leading the narrative to unearth new talent.”
In January the music maestro revealed his second edition of Project Hope and he called it the #DJEdition.
“I have partnered with Rockets (Bryanston/Menlyn) on a 6-month residency where I will invite two new unknown DJs on Fridays to perform with me, get paid and stream live on the Rockets TV YouTube Channel.
“All genres are welcome and all genders are welcome. This will happen twice every month on Fridays. Every time this happens we give two new DJs an opportunity to come showcase their talent.”
The first edition saw him collaborating with women with the aim of empowering them. He dropped the new album titled Project Hope, which featured 10 up-and-coming female vocalists from all over the country.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE's sister publication Sowetan, the music producer said he started the initiative to change the narrative about women and he wanted to inspire them.
“I went on Twitter and realised that there was a big outcry during women’s month,” he said.
“All people do is announce rape and taxi service drivers trying to rape and kidnap women. So I decided to do something positive, even if it’s not going to change the world. But it will contribute to what I refer to as a pandemic where men are killing and raping women.”
