Prince Kaybee wants night clubs to 'lead the narrative' to unearth new talent

In January the music maestro revealed his second edition of Project Hope and he called it the #DJEdition.

“I have partnered with Rockets (Bryanston/Menlyn) on a 6-month residency where I will invite two new unknown DJs on Fridays to perform with me, get paid and stream live on the Rockets TV YouTube Channel.

“All genres are welcome and all genders are welcome. This will happen twice every month on Fridays. Every time this happens we give two new DJs an opportunity to come showcase their talent.”

The first edition saw him collaborating with women with the aim of empowering them. He dropped the new album titled Project Hope, which featured 10 up-and-coming female vocalists from all over the country.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE's sister publication Sowetan, the music producer said he started the initiative to change the narrative about women and he wanted to inspire them.

“I went on Twitter and realised that there was a big outcry during women’s month,” he said.

“All people do is announce rape and taxi service drivers trying to rape and kidnap women. So I decided to do something positive, even if it’s not going to change the world. But it will contribute to what I refer to as a pandemic where men are killing and raping women.”