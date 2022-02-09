TshisaLIVE

Amapiano star Sir Trill says he loves how A-Reece leads a private life

09 February 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Amapiano star Sir Trill praises A-Reece for staying out of the limelight.
Amapiano star Sir Trill praises A-Reece for staying out of the limelight.
Image: Instagram/ Sir Trill

Amapiano Sir Trill has hailed rapper A-Reece as the king of keeping his private for staying out of the limelight.

Sir Trill took to Twitter on Monday praising him for intentionally leading a private life.

“I f*ck with how @reece_youngking moves . Ghost.” he wrote.

Speaking of the way he carries himself in the industry, A Reece explained to  TRACE TV. that he preferred to maintain an introverted personality.

“I'm pretty mellow, I like to keep to myself. I'm mostly comfortable around people I know.” he said.

While A-Reece might have a cult following that consistently supports and is known as one of Mzansi's most prized jewels on the South African hip hop scene, DJ Ms Cosmo weighed in on how the rapper was not leveraging on his fan base, during an episode of POPcast.

“His numbers are good ... A-Reece has this thing of just wanting to disappear and then he comes back and he drops music. The music is dope, we’re not denying his talent at all.

“I think he’s an amazing rapper, my thing is the full package because the full package comes with deals, PR, marketing in the club, on stage, festivals. The problem with A-Reece is that the music is out but when do we see him. I want to see him doing things,” she said.

