Dinkybliss says she heard a voice tell her she would be evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Rethabile "Dinkybliss" Potsane made a grand exit when leaving the Big Brother mansion on Sunday, and hopes that has left a lasting impression on the remaining housemates and casting agents.

The sudden plot twist the fans experienced when she and Mvelo Ntuli were evicted came as no surprise to Dinkybliss. Although she was not ready to leave the house, she said she felt it in her spirit she would be axed.

"I was not ready to go because I believed I brought content," she told TshisaLIVE.

"I’m spiritually gifted so there was a voice that came into my mind that I’m leaving, so while people in the house thought I was being negative, I was readying myself for something I already knew would happen,

"When Lawrence called my name as the next housemate being evicted, it did not come as something that would make me cry because I was okay with it."