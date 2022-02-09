Dinkybliss says she heard a voice tell her she would be evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’
Rethabile "Dinkybliss" Potsane made a grand exit when leaving the Big Brother mansion on Sunday, and hopes that has left a lasting impression on the remaining housemates and casting agents.
The sudden plot twist the fans experienced when she and Mvelo Ntuli were evicted came as no surprise to Dinkybliss. Although she was not ready to leave the house, she said she felt it in her spirit she would be axed.
"I was not ready to go because I believed I brought content," she told TshisaLIVE.
"I’m spiritually gifted so there was a voice that came into my mind that I’m leaving, so while people in the house thought I was being negative, I was readying myself for something I already knew would happen,
"When Lawrence called my name as the next housemate being evicted, it did not come as something that would make me cry because I was okay with it."
This is how the viewer's voted.— BBFans_01 #BBMzanzi #BBNaija (@Tifemi996) February 6, 2022
Mvelo & DinkyBliss the first two to be evicted.#BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/zMkqjlcUB9
Dinkybliss twerked her way out of the mansion and said was her way of giving the housemates who had gossiped about her on the show a different perspective of who they thought they had come to know.
"I wanted to leave nicely and be remembered for how I left. It was something to make the housemates remember that at times, stop judging people for what you see at the moment. I wanted to show them that side of me which is fun. So even if they would talk about me they would remember the exit."
Oh no! What he'll Dinkybliss was doing? Well, it was an amazing way to end the evening as yesterday was tensed do to the double elimination of mvelo and Dinkybliss from the ongoing #BigBrotherMzansi #bigbrothermzanzi #BBMzansi #BBM pic.twitter.com/zMzZ1kJhok— Obynosenior (@bbmzanzifan) February 7, 2022
Seeing the audience reactions on social media came as a shock to her, Dinkybliss admitted, as she was convinced her personality did not resonate with many.
"I thought everybody hated me, I thought people would judge me. It was so nice to open my phone and see the majority of the messages I received were of people asking Big Brother for me to come back. I was very astonished but I feel very blessed to have been there."
She was excited to reunite with her family on Tuesday after she left her children and her ill mother for nearly two weeks to join the show.
Dinkybliss might have lost her chance to win the R2n prize but she hopes to bag a television gig as a presenter and expand her fashion business.
“I’m going to fix my social media and be intentional about the content I share. I plan to approach production companies and go for auditions.
"I have wanted to be in the industry for a very long time. I'm also planning to open stores in Nigeria and Ghana."
