Mlindo The Vocalist’s manager Nyiko shares his rebuttal of Maphorisa's claims
Nyiko 'The Great' Bilankulu headed out to Podcast and Chill to set the record straight about DJ Maphorisa's back-stabbing claims.
On the recent episode of the show, Mlindo's manager said he had decided to go to MacG's show to clear the air and said DJ Maphorisa should've called him instead of going to social media.
Nyiko admitted that the DJ gave Mlindo the stepladder that he needed to branch out in the music biz. He said their relationship went south in 2020 when DJ Maphorisa wanted Mlindo to change to amapiano.
“Then Phori said if you guys are not gonna do amapiano than do your own thing, you can manage him. Already there, I was the manager. I don't know why he was not aware.”
Nyiko went on to explain that there is no written contractual obligation between Maphorisa and Mlindo as the Emakhaya hitmaker entered into only a verbal contract with the DJ.
Mlindo's business partner and childhood friend Howard Gomba also guest appeared on Podcast and Chill, making claims that Maphorisa owed him.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DJ Maphorisa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Watch the full interview below:
Phori charted the Twitter trends list when he revealed what happened between him and Mlindo The Vocalist.
In a lengthy Facebook post, DJ Maphorisa alleged Mlindo double-crossed him with his road manager Nyiko.
“It’s so crazy how people will backstab you. Mlindo the Vocalist came to Jozi. He didn’t know anyone and I had to get him a road manager. Cool. I asked Nyiko to help Mlindo. At that time Nyiko was super broke but a cool, hard-working guy so I gave him a chance, not knowing the devil.
“To cut the story short, after two years I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manger. They cut off my percentage. He promoted himself. I said I will let them be even though I could take him back. I left them to do their thing,” he said.