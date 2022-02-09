Tweeps react to NaakMusiq’s boxing skills ... and they aren’t impressed

The clock is counting down for the much-anticipated boxing match between NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest.

A video of NaakMusiq training did the rounds on Twitter this week, and gave fans a glimpse into how the star is preparing for his fight with the rapper.

The clip was posted by DJ Switch, who joked the star was not even breaking a sweat while training.

"Lol! NaakMusiq, bro, are you modeling or acting for a role? Which one is it? You are not even sweating, my man."