WATCH | 'It's not a Mabena moment' — this SANDF rendition of 'Osama' will make your day

The SANDF said the SA Army support base band in KwaZulu-Natal will be part of the military's preparation for the Sona.

09 February 2022 - 14:00
Members of the SA National Defence Force. File image
Image: LOYISO MPALANTSHANE

A video of members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) marching to Zakes Bantwini's hit song Osama is circulating on social media and has set a vibe for the 2022 state of the nation address (Sona).

The video shows members of the SANDF marching to Osama during a practice parade in Cape Town.

It has been met with requests for a SANDF “Osama performance” before President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday. 

The SANDF said the SA Army support base band in KwaZulu-Natal will be part of the military's preparations for the Sona. 

This year's Sona will be held at the Cape Town City Hall where former president Nelson Mandela addressed thousands of South Africans for the first time after his release from prison in 1990. 

The City Hall is a temporary venue after a fire ravaged the parliamentary precinct last month.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has warned against attempts to disrupt proceedings. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

