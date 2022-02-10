Chante Jantjies refutes claims she is the founder of Mara Phones

Former Miss Teen SA and news anchor Chante Jantjies has refuted claims she is the founder and owner of Mara Phones.

This comes after reports the company was put on auction recently, despite having been given a R1.5bn cash injection by Standard Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation when it was launched in 2019.

Chante's name came up in a series of Twitter posts linked to the company's failure, leading to her setting the record straight.