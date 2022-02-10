TshisaLIVE

'I'm okay, I still smile and laugh'- Tsholofelo Matshaba remembers her husband on the anniversary of his death

11 February 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Tsholo Matshaba remembers her late husband Chris Matshaba four years after his death
Image: Instagram/ Tsholo Matshaba

Its been four years since actress Tsholofelo Matshaba bid the love of her life, radio jock Chris Matshaba, farewell.

Former Motsweding and North West FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba passed away just six months before his 40th birthday in 2018.

Taking to Instagram recently the actress shared that she is doing okay

"Happy 4th Transition Day, my Love. I'm okay, I still smile and I still laugh."

 Chris succumbed to cancer on February 10 2018.

A year after Chris' passing, Tsholo took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message about her loss. 

The actress described the pain she felt as one that still "cuts and burns like a hot rod."

"A year ago on this day, my life was turned upside down. Our Lord called my best friend home. My best friend, my companion, my husband. Our Father called you home. A year later, it still cuts and burns like a hot rod," Tsholo began.

Tsholo was grateful for the love she's shared with Chris.

"I am grateful to have been blessed to have you and all your true love. It was always sweet to call you my angel, now it's bittersweet. I used to tell you that I'm not lucky to have you in my life. I am blessed. Still, I love you. Still, I respect you. Still, I admire you. Still, I love you. Always and forever."

