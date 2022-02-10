Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has died

Actress and TV personality Kuli Roberts has died, those close to the star have told TshisaLIVE.

The star passed away on Wednesday evening.

A close friend said she spoke to the star on Wednesday and she seemed “drowsy”.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been revealed.

A final tweet on her social media pages, posted at around 7pm on Wednesday read: “Love you, Des. All the best!”

Kuli won over SA hearts in a career spanning several decades. She is best known for co-presenting What Not To Wear, The Real Goboza and TrendingSA.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

This is a developing story.

Tributes to the star have poured in on social media: