Want to watch Cassper and Naak’s boxing match? Only you if you buy one of these ‘pricey’ packages

Cassper Nyovest hopes you aren't confused about his boxing match packages.

Getting the nitty gritty out the way, he took to his Twitter to explain packaging price details to fans who might not be clear about his offers.

"All the tickets for the boxing fight have been paired with accommodation and access to all the events from Friday until Sunday. I hope nobody is tricked into buying a ticket alone because that's not available. Only people who bought the packages will be allowed to watch."

We are two months away from the #CelebCity boxing match between Cassper and NaakMusiq, and the excitement is building.