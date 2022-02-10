TshisaLIVE

Want to watch Cassper and Naak’s boxing match? Only you if you buy one of these ‘pricey’ packages

Packages cost from R9,000 to R65,000, depending on accommodation

10 February 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest cleared confusion around the prices for his boxing match packages.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest hopes you aren't confused about his boxing match packages.

Getting the nitty gritty out the way, he took to his Twitter to explain packaging price details to fans who might not be clear about his offers.

"All the tickets for the boxing fight have been paired with accommodation and access to all the events from Friday until Sunday. I hope nobody is tricked into buying a ticket alone because that's not available. Only people who bought the packages will be allowed to watch."

We are two months away from the #CelebCity boxing match between Cassper and NaakMusiq, and the excitement is building.

Cass said the boxing match is a "world-class event" and urged his fans to fully understand what they were buying.

"If you buy the package, you have access to all five events with each packaged ticket. All our event venues will only allow packaged tickets, not necessarily all hotel guests. Please make sure you buy the right ticket."

The celeb weekend event is not just about boxing,. Each day has its own themed event until the final winner's circle party on April 10.

Ticket sales started on January 21 and packages range from R9,000 to R65,000, depending on accommodation.

Some tweeps felt a little let down by the package prices and that there is no option to buy standalone tickets.

