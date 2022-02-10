WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib
Makhadzi is never one to brag but don't be fooled, her expensive crib got her deep in her feels.
The star recently gave her fans a tour of her mansion, reportedly worth around R4m, when she held a pool party for her close friends.
In a video, shared on YouTube by Fresh Trendz and compiled from a live stream the star recently held, the Kulakwe hitmaker showed off her crib.
In it, she claimed she bought the mansion for cash and does not owe any bank.
“When they say hard work pays off, they mean it. Look at me. I am enjoying myself in my own house. I don't owe this house, don't be fooled. If you have power, you can check it. This is not credit”
Her friend in the background can be heard saying the mansion cost a whopping R4m. Makhadzi also revealed she has her own flat in Sunnyside and is looking for tenants.
Last year Makhadzi announced she had finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also had nice homes.
“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.”
The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of my self. I built my grandmother a house 🏡 just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses.— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/yYq8bMNWjL
