WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib

Makhadzi is never one to brag but don't be fooled, her expensive crib got her deep in her feels.

The star recently gave her fans a tour of her mansion, reportedly worth around R4m, when she held a pool party for her close friends.

In a video, shared on YouTube by Fresh Trendz and compiled from a live stream the star recently held, the Kulakwe hitmaker showed off her crib.

In it, she claimed she bought the mansion for cash and does not owe any bank.

“When they say hard work pays off, they mean it. Look at me. I am enjoying myself in my own house. I don't owe this house, don't be fooled. If you have power, you can check it. This is not credit”

Her friend in the background can be heard saying the mansion cost a whopping R4m. Makhadzi also revealed she has her own flat in Sunnyside and is looking for tenants.