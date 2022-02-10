Zodwa Wabantu plans to share every part of her ancestral journey

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the star said she was not a private person and plans to keep her fans updated on her journey every step of the way.

“I'm just preparing for wherever the journey is taking me. I also don't know where I am going spiritually and with this journey, so you don't limit yourself. I'm Zodwa Wabantu, they should know. They will know all the way.”

She explained she is not initiating yet but all the ceremonies she has done are connected to her ancestral calling.

“We just need to open up the levels. There are levels. Bit by bit, we wait for the dream to come, then we are going to do something. If the dream tells us something else we are going to do it. You don't just wake up and say 'oya thwasa' (I'm going to initiate). I'm going to initiate but it doesn't come overnight.”

Zodwa’s mentor and spiritual leader Dr Samuel Mhlaba of Kwa-Mhlaba Traditional Healers shed light on the ceremony, explaining that it was a cleansing and summoning ceremony to ensure protection and good luck.

He said the ceremony is a normal African practice that shouldn't be frowned upon.

“Our traditions and norms need to be respected, so let us show people what we do, because they (whites) brought the concept that everything we do is evil so that we will throw it away and run away from it.

“Black people should be proud that at last our African cultures and traditional style of healing are being published. We see doctors performing surgeries on TV, what's wrong with performing our traditional surgeries and ceremonies in public.”