AKA celebrates paying off R5m tax bill

While some celebs do everything they can to stay clear from the wrath of the taxman, many have found themselves in a pickle.

In February last year, Zodwa Wabantu stunned many of her fans when she posted a video of herself next to a sexy new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster priced at more than R10m.

However, Kenny Kunene told TshisaLIVE she did not buy the Lambo because the taxman had come calling.

“You know our people, neh? Zodwa got an SMS from Sars after this. So she has now decided not to take the car because of this SMS and until the issue is solved. That's where we are now.”