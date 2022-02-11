TshisaLIVE

AKA celebrates paying off R5m tax bill

11 February 2022 - 10:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
AKA said he doesn't owe the government a 'damn thing' after he paid a whopping R5m to the taxman.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

Rapper AKA is feeling good after making things right with the taxman.

Taking to Twitter this week, AKA shared a statement of account from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in which he was billed for money earned from 2017 to 2022. It revealed he had paid Sars R5m.

"Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thing. Hallelujah. Yes, you read correctly, that is R5-million in tax. No kizzy, no cap."

Some social media users were impressed with the guap the rapper has seemingly "hid " from his fans.

Others accused the rapper of flexing with his tax payments.

While some celebs do everything they can to stay clear from the wrath of the taxman, many have found themselves in a pickle.

In February last year, Zodwa Wabantu stunned many of her fans when she posted a video of herself next to a sexy new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster priced at more than  R10m.

However, Kenny Kunene told TshisaLIVE she did not buy the Lambo because the taxman had come calling.

“You know our people, neh? Zodwa got an SMS from Sars after this. So she has now decided not to take the car because of this SMS and until the issue is solved. That's where we are now.”

