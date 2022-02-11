Five moments SA will always remember from Kuli Roberts

Kuli Roberts has been remembered as "brave", "authentic" and "the life of any gathering" as South Africans remember some of their fondest memories of the star.

The 49-year-old star's death was confirmed by her family in a statement on Thursday.

"It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts.

"She passed away late last night ( February 10) in Johannesburg," her family said.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

Kuli's death sent shockwaves across the country and led to a flood of tributes on social media.

Many remembered how she always lit up the room with her infectious laugh, while others celebrated how she was authentically herself.

Here are top five moments SA will always remember:

Infectious laughter

Kuli co-hosted Kaya FM's breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena. The two had a slot in which comedian Skhumba regularly shared his jokes. One tweep said he liked how Kuli laughed until she fell off the chair.