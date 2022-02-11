Five moments SA will always remember from Kuli Roberts
Kuli Roberts has been remembered as "brave", "authentic" and "the life of any gathering" as South Africans remember some of their fondest memories of the star.
The 49-year-old star's death was confirmed by her family in a statement on Thursday.
"It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts.
"She passed away late last night ( February 10) in Johannesburg," her family said.
Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.
Kuli's death sent shockwaves across the country and led to a flood of tributes on social media.
Many remembered how she always lit up the room with her infectious laugh, while others celebrated how she was authentically herself.
Here are top five moments SA will always remember:
Infectious laughter
Kuli co-hosted Kaya FM's breakfast show with the late radio legend Bob Mabena. The two had a slot in which comedian Skhumba regularly shared his jokes. One tweep said he liked how Kuli laughed until she fell off the chair.
I jus loved the way she'd jus burst into laughter... Skhumba always made her fall off her chair,always... First it was Bobisto n nw Kuli😭😭— uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) February 10, 2022
All that's left are jus good memories.. RiP Kuli Roberts tititi 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ULIV7Wghc9
Comedienne
Kuli worked with comedian Nina Hasties on SABC3's Trending SA, and her friend helped her pull off an epic comedy routine.
Unapologetic
On her farewell show at Kaya FM a caller thanked her for giving her the confidence to be unapologetic.
Damm this is so deep. This was her farewell on kaya FM.— Mzabalazo (@sbulelomgqobozi) February 10, 2022
RIP sisi Kuli Roberts. 💔😭🕊🕊
You made a difference in someone's life.
You will always be remembered as one of the most caring, talkative, and brave women. 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/WL5ukjc1nI
Red carpet queen
Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared moments he had with Kuli on the red carpet. He praised the late actress for always making him relax when he was nervous.
#RIPKuliRoberts— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 10, 2022
You were a class act! 💔 https://t.co/8uXFc0DBjt
Activist
TV presenter Palesa Tembe shared a clip in which Kuli was raising awareness for people living with albinism.
Rest in Peace Kuli Roberts 🕊🕯🙏🏾 She was strong! Brave! And fully herself! Fully Kuli 🤍 #RIPKuliRoberts #KuliRoberts #rip pic.twitter.com/Jnv2mfriMZ— Palesa Tembe (@PaliTembe) February 10, 2022
Kuli is survived by her two children, her grandchild, parents and three siblings.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.