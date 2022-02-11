Former ‘TrendingSA’ co-hosts pay tribute to Kuli Roberts

Kuli Roberts’ TrendingSA colleagues have paid tribute to the late media personality, sharing their heartbreak at her death this week.

The 49-year-old star passed away on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

Her death sent shockwaves across the country as tributes flooded in.

Comedienne Nina Hastie, media personality Pabi Moloi and TV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni hosted TrendingSA with Kuli, and took to social media to shared their fondest memories of the late star.

On her Instagram, Nina compiled moments she shared with Kuli in a video, and admitted the song choice might not have impressed the star if she were alive to witness it.

"I love you, Kuli. Your weird understood my weird. Your heart was as big as your bloody filing cabinets. You probably would have hated this song, and been like "Babe, come on. Where’s the Jennifer Rush?'

"One day the world will catch up with you. You lived in the future. I’m not quite at terms with all of this yet. I’ve just been going through pictures and videos of you, trying to ferociously lap up my memories of you. I love you, OK? Do you know? I love you Kuli," wrote Nina .