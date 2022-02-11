Former ‘TrendingSA’ co-hosts pay tribute to Kuli Roberts
Kuli Roberts’ TrendingSA colleagues have paid tribute to the late media personality, sharing their heartbreak at her death this week.
The 49-year-old star passed away on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.
Her death sent shockwaves across the country as tributes flooded in.
Comedienne Nina Hastie, media personality Pabi Moloi and TV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni hosted TrendingSA with Kuli, and took to social media to shared their fondest memories of the late star.
On her Instagram, Nina compiled moments she shared with Kuli in a video, and admitted the song choice might not have impressed the star if she were alive to witness it.
"I love you, Kuli. Your weird understood my weird. Your heart was as big as your bloody filing cabinets. You probably would have hated this song, and been like "Babe, come on. Where’s the Jennifer Rush?'
"One day the world will catch up with you. You lived in the future. I’m not quite at terms with all of this yet. I’ve just been going through pictures and videos of you, trying to ferociously lap up my memories of you. I love you, OK? Do you know? I love you Kuli," wrote Nina .
Pabi hailed Kuli as a "fierce defender" and said she was "exceptional mother".
"My sister. Fierce defender. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for embodying true Ubuntu. I keep hearing your voice saying 'Mtana se khaya we are family'. Heaven is richer. You lived! I feel fortunate to have been in your orbit. I love you," wrote Pabi.
My sister. Fierce defender. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for embodying true Ubuntu. I keep hearing your voice saying Mtana se khaya we are family. Heaven is richer. You LIVED! I feel fortunate to have been in your orbit. I love you. Rest well Queen. #RIPKuliRoberts pic.twitter.com/cfvKJvOmHT— Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) February 10, 2022
Musa shared a snap of the four together and captioned it "Momomo", an affectionate phrase Kuli loved to call people.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.