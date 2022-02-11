TshisaLIVE

'I have always felt depression at the door' — J Molley lifts the lid on his social media hiatus

11 February 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper J Molley gets candid with his fans about his mental health after taking a break from music and social media.
Rapper J Molley gets candid with his fans about his mental health after taking a break from music and social media.
Image: Instagram/ J Molly

Rapper J Molley has shed light on why he decided to take a break from social media, saying he has been dealing with his mental health. 

Fans first became concerned with his wellbeing after he posted several cryptic Twitter posts. The rapper's management soon issuing a statement saying he was "receiving help" and would be taking a break from social media.

Announcing his return on Wednesday, J Molley opened up to his fans about his journey with depression. He said he had penned more details in his upcoming project Almost Dead, launching on March 11.

“Life had become very confusing for me. More and more each day. The deeper I searched the [more] lost I felt. You may have wondered why I have been away for so long. I have always manifested my highs to the extreme and my lowers to the extreme. I have always felt depression at the door. Letting itself in and out, since I was a child.” he said.

“I made the decision to talk about my journey in this project in hopes of encouraging others to recognise and seek help. I also feel like it is my obligation to provide representation within the entertainment industry for those dealing with similar issues.”

Read the full statement below:

J Molley is the latest in a long line of celebs who have been candid about their mental health struggles.

Here are just some of the other famous faces who have opened up in recent months, in hope that they can inspire others to also get assistance.

