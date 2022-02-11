WATCH | Moonchild reveals she has split from her partner
Moonchild has revealed she has ended things with her partner Gontse More after being together for nearly three years.
The musician divulged the news during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill With MacG, saying she was not in a space to be in serious relationships in her life right now and preferred to have sexual relations.
"The last time I was here I had just got into a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I just got out of a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I'm in a f**kship." she said.
Moonchild said she wants to have "a man and woman" in her life going forward.
"I'm single now. I'm just putting it out there. I'm not dating. My way forward is that I need a man and a woman in my life."
Watch the video below:
In her reality series Moonchild Sanelly Woza, she shared intimate moments of her relationship with her partner.
After getting engaged on her reality show, Moonchild told Daily Sun she and her partner had conversations about marrying outside the country.
"Gontse and I always spoke about it [the engagement]. The way we've spoken about marriage is pretty cool. I'm not scared because I know it's not neccessarily attached to permanence by force." she said.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she was not interested in dating local celebrities and said she was in love with her girlfriend because she was the perfect fit for her at the time.
“I don’t date SA musicians, period. The reason I am with my girlfriend is because she is the one person who sees me as a person and not a sex bomb to pop and feel like you've ticked a box and succeeded in your sex life,” she said.
Moonchild said she did not apply to society's sexual identifications and just lives freely.
“I love what I love and I don't question it because I don't have to listen to society to tell me what my feelings are. I don't have to question what society would question, I just live.
“I don't know when I came out. I just know that the first person I dated was a girl and that felt right,” she said.
