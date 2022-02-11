WATCH | Moonchild reveals she has split from her partner

Moonchild has revealed she has ended things with her partner Gontse More after being together for nearly three years.

The musician divulged the news during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill With MacG, saying she was not in a space to be in serious relationships in her life right now and preferred to have sexual relations.

"The last time I was here I had just got into a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I just got out of a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I'm in a f**kship." she said.

Moonchild said she wants to have "a man and woman" in her life going forward.

"I'm single now. I'm just putting it out there. I'm not dating. My way forward is that I need a man and a woman in my life."

Watch the video below: