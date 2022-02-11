TshisaLIVE

‘We’ll miss your jokes’: Bantu Holomisa pays tribute to Kuli Roberts

11 February 2022 - 14:00
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa paid tribute to Kuli Roberts. File photo.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa paid tribute to Kuli Roberts. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has paid tribute to actress and media personality Kuli Roberts, saying he is going to miss her jokes. 

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon. Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

As tributes flooded social media, Holomisa shared his memories of the star,

“My condolences. Usebenzile [You've worked]. Uhambe kakuhle sisi wethu. [Farewell our sister] May her soul Rest In Peace. We will miss your jokes,” he said.

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai and actress Bonnie Mbuli described Kuli as a “truly unique spirit. Effervescent and bold”. 

“One thing Kuli did was love on you and what more do we need. I’m so sad to hear of your passing. Condolences to your family and kids,” said Thandiswa.

EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi said he was in disbelief after hearing the news of Kuli's death.

Kuli grabbed headlines and adoration in a career spanning decades. 

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

The media personality cemented her name in the entertainment industry as a co-host on What Not To Wear, Real Goboza, Trending SA and on Kaya959's breakfast show with late legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena and comedian Skhumba. 

She also worked as a journalist at Fair Lady, DRUM, YOU and Sunday World.

She is survived by her two children, her grandchild, her parents and three siblings.

Five moments SA will always remember from Kuli Roberts

"Rest in Peace Kuli Roberts. She was strong! Brave! And fully herself! Fully Kuli," said Palesa Tembe
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we loved her

Former Heat South Africa editor Andre Neveling shared many wild adventures and touching moments with Kuli Roberts. He remembers the woman behind the ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last chat with Kuli Roberts

We reflect on our last chat with Kuli Roberts.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie Ferguson ‘triggered’ by viral video of ‘prophet’ claiming she has cancer TshisaLIVE
  4. Tweeps react to NaakMusiq’s boxing skills ... and they aren’t impressed TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022