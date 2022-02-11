‘We’ll miss your jokes’: Bantu Holomisa pays tribute to Kuli Roberts

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has paid tribute to actress and media personality Kuli Roberts, saying he is going to miss her jokes.

The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon. Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.

As tributes flooded social media, Holomisa shared his memories of the star,

“My condolences. Usebenzile [You've worked]. Uhambe kakuhle sisi wethu. [Farewell our sister] May her soul Rest In Peace. We will miss your jokes,” he said.