‘We’ll miss your jokes’: Bantu Holomisa pays tribute to Kuli Roberts
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has paid tribute to actress and media personality Kuli Roberts, saying he is going to miss her jokes.
The 49-year-old star died on Wednesday evening, her family confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon. Details around Kuli's death, including the cause, have not been confirmed.
As tributes flooded social media, Holomisa shared his memories of the star,
“My condolences. Usebenzile [You've worked]. Uhambe kakuhle sisi wethu. [Farewell our sister] May her soul Rest In Peace. We will miss your jokes,” he said.
My condolences . Usebenzile . Uhambe kakuhle sisi wethu . May her soul Rest In Peace. We will miss your jokes. pic.twitter.com/QxAfdxwH5y— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 10, 2022
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai and actress Bonnie Mbuli described Kuli as a “truly unique spirit. Effervescent and bold”.
“One thing Kuli did was love on you and what more do we need. I’m so sad to hear of your passing. Condolences to your family and kids,” said Thandiswa.
Oh Nomakula💔 A truly unique spirit. Effervescent and bold. One thing Kuli did was love on you and what more do we need. I’m so sad to hear of your passing. Condolences to you family and kids. #RIPKuliRoberts UNFUCKING BELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/uziafxqFCn— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) February 10, 2022
RIP to one the most fearless, effervescent, incandescent and realest queen in the industry @kuliroberts❤️— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) February 10, 2022
EFF MP Mbuyseni Ndlozi said he was in disbelief after hearing the news of Kuli's death.
Noooooo 💔💔💔💔💔 I’m in total disbelief 💔💔💔💔😔 https://t.co/3V1ouS8WVT— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 10, 2022
Kuli grabbed headlines and adoration in a career spanning decades.
She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.
The media personality cemented her name in the entertainment industry as a co-host on What Not To Wear, Real Goboza, Trending SA and on Kaya959's breakfast show with late legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena and comedian Skhumba.
She also worked as a journalist at Fair Lady, DRUM, YOU and Sunday World.
She is survived by her two children, her grandchild, her parents and three siblings.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.