‘What you did was trash to me’ — Ntsiki Mazwai also wants an apology from Jub Jub

Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has called for media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye to issue a public apology for mentioning her name in a statement amid abuse and rape allegations he faced late last year.

In a statement last year, revealing that Jub Jub wanted to take legal action against Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu, the Maaronhanye family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo compared the case to DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai's legal battle.

"It’s poignant that we also highlight that judge Brian Spilg of the South Gauteng high court presided over a similar case in the matter between DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai, during which he cautioned people not to abuse social media to make unfounded and irresponsible claims of gender-based violence (GBV) which could not be backed up by any facts or evidence,” read the statement.

Following Jub Jub releasing a public apology to singer Kelly Khumalo this week for comments he made in an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Ntsiki said she too deserves an apology.

In a series of Twitter posts, the poet said mentioning her in the statement was "unfair and unacceptable".

"Thank you, Jub Jub. Can I also have an apology for your family dragging my name when trying to intimidate these women? That was unfair and unacceptable. We grew up together. I know your family, you know mine. What you did was trash to me," she wrote.

Ntsiki said there was no reason for Jub Jub's family to include her name in their press statement.

"All it did was further emphasise the narrative that I'm problematic. They hid behind me. It's not OK with me. It affects how people perceive me."