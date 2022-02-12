TshisaLIVE

Black Motion's Thabo recalls the birth of his daughter

12 February 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Thabo Mabogwane shared real tears when his child was born
Image: Instagram/ Thabo Mabogwane

Black Motion's Thabo has shared a heartfelt moment with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of his partner in the delivery room, giving birth to their first baby together.

In the picture, his daughter appears to be smiling immediately after being born.

“Memories man! When she was smiling that she just arrived on earth, I was in tears. I couldn’t believe my feelings and life that God gave us an angel. My two halves of a heart combined to make a one full love for this human being. I appreciate the mother of my child and the strength and challenges she overcame,” he captioned the post.

Take a look at the picture below:

Black Motion's other  member Murdah Bongz is also on a fatherhood journey.

In September 2020, Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle welcomed their first baby together.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, DJ Zinhle laughed over how the now dotting dad was nervous about embarking on this journey though he was excited as well.

“The one thing to note about Bongani in the pregnancy is that he's gone through all the phases that anyone could go through in pregnancy. He had morning sickness, he's been sleeping a lot, his back has been killing him. I experienced those things a little bit but he was the one throwing up and all of that,” she chuckled.

