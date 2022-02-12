Black Motion's Thabo recalls the birth of his daughter

Black Motion's Thabo has shared a heartfelt moment with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of his partner in the delivery room, giving birth to their first baby together.

In the picture, his daughter appears to be smiling immediately after being born.

“Memories man! When she was smiling that she just arrived on earth, I was in tears. I couldn’t believe my feelings and life that God gave us an angel. My two halves of a heart combined to make a one full love for this human being. I appreciate the mother of my child and the strength and challenges she overcame,” he captioned the post.

Take a look at the picture below: