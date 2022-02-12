TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | #SendMoney! Mzansi celebs do the ‘Tinder Swindler’ challenge

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 February 2022 - 10:00
Anele Mdoda joined the #TweetLikeSimonLeviev challenge.
Anele Mdoda joined the #TweetLikeSimonLeviev challenge.
Image: Supplied

Days after Netflix's Tinder Swindler left chaos on the TL, Mzansi has found a way to give the trending doccie more legs with hashtags such as #TweetLikeSimonLeiev.

The Netflix documentary, which premiered on February 3, made the top 10 most watched list on the streaming service in countries like the UK and US.

In SA, people took to Twitter to discuss the shenanigans seen in the doccie and it quickly spiralled into an Instagram challenge.

The documentary sees three woman tell the story of how, posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, the star of the documentary wooed multiple women online then conned them out of millions of dollars.

Variety has since reported Netflix is in talks with producers about dramatising the wild documentary that's likely to make any Tinder user's blood run cold.

After having expressed their shock at the events in the doccie, Mzansi celebs posted their most “extravagant” snaps taken inside jets, at various locations and in vehicles associated with luxury.

Lerato Kganyago, Anele Mdoda, Thando Thabethe are some of the celebs that joined the fun.

The trend #PostLikeSimonLeviev and #TinderSwindler has taken on a life of its own.

See some of the faves from Mzansi celebs below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Trevor Noah, his GF & pals rock the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge

Trevor Noah and his pals showed off their slick dance moves on the viral challenge.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Cute alert! Adorable back-to-school moments from your faves

"It just feels like yesterday when you were born."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

SNAPS | Inside Trevor Noah's Cape Town getaway with friends

Trevor Noah and his friendship squad Khaya Dlanga, Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and more on a friendship vacay is serving life goals.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN PICS | Celebs, super-rich turn out for horses — and the high life — at Cape Town Met

On the last Saturday in January the place to be is the Kenilworth racetrack in Cape Town for the running of the country’s richest race.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kuli Roberts was real, she was raw, but she was not perfect — that's why we ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Media personality and actress Kuli Roberts has died TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Unathi Nkayi lands another radio gig after Kaya 959 axing TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘It’s as if I never existed and never did what I did in this industry’ — A last ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022