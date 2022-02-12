SNAPS | #SendMoney! Mzansi celebs do the ‘Tinder Swindler’ challenge

Days after Netflix's Tinder Swindler left chaos on the TL, Mzansi has found a way to give the trending doccie more legs with hashtags such as #TweetLikeSimonLeiev.

The Netflix documentary, which premiered on February 3, made the top 10 most watched list on the streaming service in countries like the UK and US.

In SA, people took to Twitter to discuss the shenanigans seen in the doccie and it quickly spiralled into an Instagram challenge.

The documentary sees three woman tell the story of how, posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, the star of the documentary wooed multiple women online then conned them out of millions of dollars.

Variety has since reported Netflix is in talks with producers about dramatising the wild documentary that's likely to make any Tinder user's blood run cold.

After having expressed their shock at the events in the doccie, Mzansi celebs posted their most “extravagant” snaps taken inside jets, at various locations and in vehicles associated with luxury.

Lerato Kganyago, Anele Mdoda, Thando Thabethe are some of the celebs that joined the fun.

The trend #PostLikeSimonLeviev and #TinderSwindler has taken on a life of its own.

See some of the faves from Mzansi celebs below: