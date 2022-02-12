TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Spider-Man everywhere — Inside Zoleka Mandela’s baby girl’s party

12 February 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Zoleka Mandela gives her fans a glimpse into her daughter's third birthday.
Zoleka Mandela gives her fans a glimpse into her daughter's third birthday.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Zoleka Mandela is beaming with pride after being able to pull off hosting a Spider-Man-themed birthday celebration for her three-year-old daughter Zenzile.

From Spider-Man-themed pillows to towels, colouring books and backpacks, Zoleka's baby girl was spoilt for choice.

“Agenda for the themed, birthday party for Zenzile. Make it look like Spider-Man puked all over the house," she wrote.

A happy mommy could not believe how time had flown as her daughter seems to have grown so fast.

“I threw a party for Zenzile’s third birthday today and invited the Queenship (aunts) because she doesn’t have friends as yet! 

“I’m off to bed soon with the most grateful heart. The ability to provide my daughter with what she wanted, a Spider-Man party! I took her to two stores to purchase all her merchandise.”

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Zoleka is pregnant with her sixth child. She she is in her last trimester.

Taking to Instagram recently, Zoleka expressed her excitement and gratitude about being a mother.

“So incredibly thankful for the gift of motherhood. I would do it again 10 times over just to have them choose me as their mother!!!”

