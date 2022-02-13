'I've got to achieve this vision' — Lerato Mvelase goes back to school

It took media personality Lerato Mvelase 10 years to finish her communications degree and sis is heading back to school this year to get another qualification.

The actress and TV host took to Instagram to share that she is studying towards a post-graduate diploma in business management at Regenesys Business School.

"Moral of the story, never compare your situation to others for your circumstances are very different.

"At that time I was raising my kids, breastfeeding the other and working. It wasn’t easy. I felt like dropping out a lot of times, but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed an inspiration. I had to make sure that I’m that inspiration. I had to make sure I help them see the possibility of achieving in a world that says they can’t."