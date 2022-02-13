Kabelo and Gail Mabalane celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane are celebrating nine years of marriage.

The two stars have been together for 11 years, and marked the milestone by penning heartfelt messages to each other on their social media timelines this week.

Sharing a snap of the couple, Kabelo wrote: “This time nine years ago I was getting ready to become a husband to an incredible woman. I mean just look at her, she’s as beautiful inside as she is outside.

"Exceedingly, abundantly, above what you might think, ask, or even imagine truly does exist. Happy ninth anniversary, my baby, Gail Mabalane. Like we always say: let’s keep failing forward.” Kabelo wrote.