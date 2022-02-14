‘Jolani guys’ — Lasizwe has fallen in love again, and here’s how he spent V- Day weekend

Lasizwe has never been one to shy away from opening up about his love life.

His most recent heartbreak played out in public.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year the YouTube sensation said instead of keeping quiet about what he went through in his love life, he wanted to be transparent with fans by letting them know what is happening.

“The reason why I’m being transparent with people is that I am quite tired of sugar-coating things, claiming how I am sad because of the ‘long distance’ while I’m out here looking like a cry baby. I wanted people to understand why I’m crying.”

“For me to post him [My ex] on my Instagram is proof enough that I really liked and loved him. I am going to miss a lot we shared. I’m going to miss how smitten he made me feel. I’m going to miss how understanding he was with me.