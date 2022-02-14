Mzansi has the BEST reactions to Tom Cruise shooting in KZN & Limpopo
US movie star Tom Cruise was spotted in various locations in SA and is topping the trends list on Twitter as fans react to him being in the country.
Cruise is reportedly shooting for his latest film in the Mission: Impossible series and was spotted in Oribi Gorge on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and Hoedspruit in Limpopo.
The Hollywood star has played the role of "Ethan Hunt" since the first movie was released in 1996.
His fan account shared snaps on social media from the locations he was spotted at.
The Weekend Argus cited sources saying the movie will be among international productions that will be shot in Cape Town and Durban this year.
The City of Cape Town told the publication it had authorised 1,017 film shoot permits with 181 for January.
Cape Town Tourism and the Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said there was a noticeable demand in international travel which had earlier dropped due to Covid-19 threats.
#Tomcruisenews the planes for the big stunt arrived in Hoedspruit, South Africa...#MissionImpossible8#TomCruise pic.twitter.com/VxlWdGfaCn pic.twitter.com/CaIeZR8r2x— Tom Cruise Fan #follow me (@Tomcruisetopp) February 9, 2022
#TomCruise Tom's already in South Africa!— Tom Cruise Fan #follow me (@Tomcruisetopp) February 10, 2022
"Tom Cruise flying his own chopper over Oribi Gorge. He is here for a few days to check out the area. They want to shoot Mission Impossible 8 here."#TomCruise#MissionImpossible8#TomCruisenews pic.twitter.com/WTlylYgj0P
Some on social media poked fun at Cruise being in the country, saying the movie will be about him standing in the queue at home affairs while the system is offline. While others said he it will be about him “trying to find electricity”.
Here are some of the reactions:
Tom Cruise is shooting Mission Impossible 8 in South Africa. Here are some impossible things to do in SA. Feel free to add.— Blitz (@Vonkdieridder) February 13, 2022
1. Dodging potholes.
2. Finding electricity.
3. Renew your drivers licence.
4. Contacting your municipality.
5. Finding a uncorrupted polititian
Good morning everyone... Tom Cruise is already in South Africa... I wish a great work there to all the MI8 crew... Love from Lisbon /Portugal 💖💯🇵🇹@TomCruise pic.twitter.com/I1gM9w3Xp9— Ana Paula Sousa (@AnaPaul34250177) February 12, 2022
@TomCruise welcome to Hoedspruit, South Africa 🇿🇦— Eugene Relling (@Eugene_Relling) February 9, 2022
Tom Cruise is on his way to South Africa to shoot ‘Mission Impossible 8’.— Sed (@sedpillay) February 6, 2022
The whole movie is just him at Home Affairs waiting for the system to go back online.
So Tom Cruise is filming in South Africa as we speak and I couldn’t help but wonder if the real #MissionImpossible will be getting the electricity to work and driving on our roads?😜— Sandra Swart (@WildPasts_) February 11, 2022
