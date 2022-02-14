Mzansi has the BEST reactions to Tom Cruise shooting in KZN & Limpopo

US movie star Tom Cruise was spotted in various locations in SA and is topping the trends list on Twitter as fans react to him being in the country.

Cruise is reportedly shooting for his latest film in the Mission: Impossible series and was spotted in Oribi Gorge on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

The Hollywood star has played the role of "Ethan Hunt" since the first movie was released in 1996.

His fan account shared snaps on social media from the locations he was spotted at.

The Weekend Argus cited sources saying the movie will be among international productions that will be shot in Cape Town and Durban this year.

The City of Cape Town told the publication it had authorised 1,017 film shoot permits with 181 for January.

Cape Town Tourism and the Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said there was a noticeable demand in international travel which had earlier dropped due to Covid-19 threats.