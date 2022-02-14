TshisaLIVE

Mzansi mourns Citi Lyts as police launch manhunt for musician's killers

14 February 2022 - 12:08 By Joy Mphande
Police have appealed to the public to come forward if they information that can help in the search for the musician 's killers.
Image: Instagram/ Citi Lyts

As SA mourns the death of DJ Citi Lyts, police have confirmed that they have launched a manhunt for the killers of a popular musician murdered in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Mkhize family confirmed the star's death, saying "At 00.30 on the morning of February 14 in Dube, Soweto, four men ambushed Sandile "Citi Lyts" Mkhize. Two of them opened fire, fatally wounding him."

A close family friend told TshisaLIVE that DJ Citi Lyts was shot dead at about midnight after being confronted by a group of men.

"He got shot. A VW polo came and four armed guys jumped out pointing guns at everyone.

"When they pointed the gun at Citi Lyts one of the friends tried calming the situation, saying 'guys lets not do this, what's going on?' Then shots were fired at Citi, in the stomach. When he fell everyone else ran away. As they were running shots were being fired."

He said the men shot at a nearby car to prevent it giving chase.

The friend said he did not want to be named because of the police investigation.

Shortly after news of Citi Lyts' death broke, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo issued a statement confirming police had launched a manhunt "after a musician was shot dead in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Monday February 14".

"Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at about 2am and on arrival they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics.

"It is reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo."

Masondo said the motive is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”

TshisaLIVE
