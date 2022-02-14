‘Qhawe Lam’ hitmaker Zuko SA on carrying Nwabisa G’s legacy after her passing

Afro-soul singer Zuko SA is determined to make sure the plans he made with the late singer Nwabisa Gciilitshana go ahead, despite her death.

Nwabisa drowned in a dam last month while swimming with her cousins.

Zuko SA has a hit single featuring the late Nwabisa G titled Qhawe Lam. The song is featured on Showmax's The Wife, holding testament to the dreams the two stars hoped to achieve together.

"She was new in the industry, so it was an exciting journey for me. I knew whatever we were going to work on was going to be big. We had big plans together, we recorded songs together and had plans to record more to release a body of work together." Zuko SA told TshisaLIVE.

Zuko SA said he met the singer when she came to his studio to record music, and they connected over their parents sharing the same surname.

"She was an easygoing type of a person. Then we found out we share the same surname and she became my sister like that."